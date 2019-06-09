Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth about $10,196,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 21.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1,054.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanderson Farms news, insider Lampkin Butts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.82, for a total transaction of $1,278,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,544,318.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

SAFM stock opened at $142.03 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.98 and a 1 year high of $154.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.06. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $845.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

