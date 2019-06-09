Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.21 Million Stake in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 952.6% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 32,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KLA-Tencor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in KLA-Tencor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,340,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA-Tencor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.36.

Shares of KLAC opened at $109.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $129.03.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 72.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

In other KLA-Tencor news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $251,417.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,035.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total transaction of $165,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,274 shares of company stock valued at $839,324. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

