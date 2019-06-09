Orgenesis Inc. (NYSE:ORGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Orgenesis Inc. (NYSE:ORGS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.10) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Orgenesis an industry rank of 69 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NYSE ORGS opened at $4.01 on Thursday. Orgenesis has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Orgenesis Company Profile

Orgenesis Inc, a service and research company, focus on the development and manufacture of cell therapy for advanced medicinal products in the field of regenerative medicine industry. It operates through two segments, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO) and Cellular Therapy (CT) Business.

