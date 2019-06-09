OZ Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,150,240 Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM)

OZ Management LP acquired a new stake in Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,150,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,869,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Versum Materials by 34.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 29,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Versum Materials by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,282,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,264,000 after buying an additional 385,271 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Versum Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Versum Materials by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Versum Materials by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 297,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after buying an additional 73,361 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Argus downgraded Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Shares of NYSE VSM traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $51.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,528. Versum Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.56 million. Versum Materials had a return on equity of 109.04% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Versum Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Versum Materials Company Profile

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

