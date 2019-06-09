PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Holdings Lifted by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 44.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,264 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $12,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 7,876.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,701,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $333,867,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,297,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,638 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $46,854,000. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 622.0% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 718,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,966,000 after purchasing an additional 619,081 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP C Michael Dozier sold 12,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $874,170.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,097.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $305,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,047.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,065. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. BidaskClub lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Longbow Research lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.38 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PACCAR to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.81.

PCAR stock opened at $70.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.32. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

