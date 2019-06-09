Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 365,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The firm has a market cap of $219.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 20.91%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Francisco Crespo sold 16,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $804,874.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 30,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $1,519,687.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,173.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,600 shares of company stock worth $15,293,445 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

