Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 41,261 Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,618,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,261 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd were worth $15,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 55,355 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000.

In other Western Asset Global High Income Fnd news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $90,324.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 434,331 shares of company stock worth $4,202,461 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EHI opened at $9.81 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th.

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

