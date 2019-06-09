Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) Given a €17.90 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €17.90 ($20.81) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €24.55 ($28.55) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patrizia Immobilien presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €21.99 ($25.57).

Patrizia Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a fifty-two week high of €24.34 ($28.30).

