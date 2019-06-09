Penta Hits Market Cap of $5.08 Million (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Penta token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, HitBTC, LBank and Bit-Z. Penta has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and $593,832.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Penta has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00402556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.34 or 0.02484576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001578 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000400 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00150063 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,415,607,908 tokens. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF.

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, HADAX, BCEX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

