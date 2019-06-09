PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of PetroTal (LON:PTAL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PTAL stock opened at GBX 16 ($0.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $86.04 million and a P/E ratio of -16.00.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

