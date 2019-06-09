Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.57.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $78.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $5,847,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.67 per share, for a total transaction of $211,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $331,705 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

