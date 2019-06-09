Phocas Financial Corp. Has $763,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,362,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035,515 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,767,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,783,000 after buying an additional 4,672,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,376,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,725,000 after buying an additional 1,897,689 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 14,949,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,821,000 after buying an additional 1,437,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,143,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,308,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,619. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $34.38.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

