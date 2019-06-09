Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pivotal Software’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PVTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Pivotal Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Pivotal Software in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pivotal Software from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pivotal Software from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Pivotal Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PVTL opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. Pivotal Software has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Andrew M. Cohen sold 12,900 shares of Pivotal Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $278,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Mee sold 75,716 shares of Pivotal Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $1,502,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,794 shares of company stock worth $5,573,094 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVTL. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Pivotal Software by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pivotal Software by 267.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

