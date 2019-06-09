PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.89 Million Position in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141,786 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 19,664 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Tenaris by 6,493.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,970,000 after buying an additional 1,707,774 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Tenaris by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 818,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after buying an additional 299,634 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Engadine Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

TS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

TS stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07. Tenaris SA has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tenaris SA will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

