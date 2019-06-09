Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Position Lifted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $11,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Polaris Industries by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Polaris Industries by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,060,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 8,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $786,503.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PII stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.68. The stock had a trading volume of 632,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.27 and a 1-year high of $131.25.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 37.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. TheStreet raised Polaris Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Polaris Industries from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Polaris Industries from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.08.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

