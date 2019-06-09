Prime-XI Reaches Market Cap of $8,498.00 (PXI)

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. In the last seven days, Prime-XI has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Prime-XI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Prime-XI has a total market cap of $8,498.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008715 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Prime-XI Coin Profile

Prime-XI (PXI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prime-XI is primexi.com.

Prime-XI Coin Trading

Prime-XI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prime-XI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prime-XI using one of the exchanges listed above.

