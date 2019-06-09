Primecoin (XPM) Market Cap Hits $6.13 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Primecoin has a market cap of $6.13 million and $296,997.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, Bittylicious and Poloniex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 27,881,934 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bleutrade, CoinEgg, BX Thailand and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

