Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $66.55 Million Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $66,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 14,208.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,762,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,617,639 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of Allergan by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,026,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,853,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Allergan by 27.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,855,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allergan by 14,302.8% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 852,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 846,297 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGN stock opened at $127.13 on Friday. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $120.68 and a 12-month high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.24. Allergan had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Allergan from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Allergan in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.42.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

