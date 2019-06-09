Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $80.35 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 295,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $80,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,449,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,001,000 after acquiring an additional 520,045 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,724,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,902,000 after purchasing an additional 167,284 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,050,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 528,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,881,000 after purchasing an additional 148,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of FICO opened at $313.15 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $170.26 and a 52-week high of $316.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.07). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 51.46%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, insider William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.11, for a total transaction of $4,833,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,363,295.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.82, for a total value of $2,121,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,004 shares of company stock worth $8,849,895. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $80.35 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/09/principal-financial-group-inc-has-80-35-million-position-in-fair-isaac-co-nysefico.html.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.