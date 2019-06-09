Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,356,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,983,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3,787.7% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 334,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after buying an additional 325,739 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 211,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 137,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,496,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.62. The company had a trading volume of 192,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,492. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $39.84 and a 1-year high of $50.70.

