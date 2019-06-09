Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $956,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 18,630 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.65.

In other news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,078,755.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $982,722.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,013,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,494 shares of company stock worth $6,173,705 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $133.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 65.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

