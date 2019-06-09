ProMetic Life Sciences (TSE:PLI) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ProMetic Life Sciences (TSE:PLI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PLI has been the topic of several other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered ProMetic Life Sciences from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered ProMetic Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on ProMetic Life Sciences from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. ProMetic Life Sciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.43.

TSE:PLI opened at C$0.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.95. ProMetic Life Sciences has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$1.01.

ProMetic Life Sciences (TSE:PLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.60 million. Analysts predict that ProMetic Life Sciences will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ProMetic Life Sciences

Prometic Life Sciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals.

