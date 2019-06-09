ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading Up 2.2%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s share price were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.64 and last traded at $16.93. Approximately 292,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,237,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Jump Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 71,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 52,778 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

