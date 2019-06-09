PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Holdings Decreased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 95.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 105,174 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 21,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered PVH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PVH from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PVH from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.42.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $88.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH Corp has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $169.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. PVH had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.56%.

PVH announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 6,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $785,383.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Nasella bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.84 per share, with a total value of $99,408.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

