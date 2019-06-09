Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.46. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $739.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.15 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CBRL. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.25.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $163.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $141.63 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 12,130 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $2,062,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2,122.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 452,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,182,000 after purchasing an additional 432,447 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 430,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,890,000 after purchasing an additional 331,959 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,458,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,365,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 353,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,054,000 after purchasing an additional 144,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

