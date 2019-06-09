QYNO Trading Down 24% Over Last 7 Days (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. QYNO has a total market capitalization of $4,572.00 and $2,981.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QYNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Crex24. During the last seven days, QYNO has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000192 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

QYNO (CRYPTO:QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QYNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

