Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. Sells 441 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $31,606.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,330,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Godaddy Inc has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $84.97.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.18 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Godaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Godaddy to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Godaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Godaddy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Godaddy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Godaddy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Godaddy by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Godaddy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Godaddy by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,332,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Godaddy by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,772,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,487,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

