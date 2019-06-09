Raymond James & Associates Acquires 15,414 Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 49,484 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 777,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 371,173 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $6,968,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIM opened at $6.30 on Friday. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $6.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

