Raymond James & Associates Takes $2.99 Million Position in Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 216,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 254,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream GP during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,647,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after acquiring an additional 144,706 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream GP alerts:

AMGP opened at $12.54 on Friday. Antero Midstream GP LP has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Antero Midstream GP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Raymond James & Associates Takes $2.99 Million Position in Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/09/raymond-james-associates-takes-2-99-million-position-in-antero-midstream-gp-lp-nyseamgp.html.

Antero Midstream GP Profile

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.