Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 40,846 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 159.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,846 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,279,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,126,000 after acquiring an additional 432,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,625,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,343,000 after acquiring an additional 30,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 933,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after acquiring an additional 696,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 925,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 84,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

SCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded Steelcase from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, Director P Craig Welch, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $3,418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,395.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 12,233 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $209,795.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,565 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,208 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCS opened at $16.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.32. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.60 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 40,846 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/09/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-buys-40846-shares-of-steelcase-inc-nysescs.html.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.