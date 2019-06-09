Raymond James Increases Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $53.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $48.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CIEN. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.46.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $45.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ciena has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $46.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.23 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $66,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $379,104.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,774 shares of company stock worth $6,342,865. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 83.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 15.9% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ciena by 15.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,635,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,063,000 after purchasing an additional 213,561 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.