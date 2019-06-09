Remme Achieves Market Cap of $4.18 Million (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Remme token can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, IDEX, DEx.top and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Remme has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Remme has a total market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $459,202.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $742.53 or 0.09669939 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00039576 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000301 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001751 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013032 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000670 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (REM) is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 614,315,410 tokens. Remme’s official website is remme.io. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, Kuna, Gate.io, DEx.top and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

