Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renault has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €74.36 ($86.47).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €53.69 ($62.43) on Thursday. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a one year high of €100.70 ($117.09).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

