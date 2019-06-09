Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,038 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,003 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. FSI Group LLC raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 437,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harry Madonna acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 698,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,288.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 19,400 shares of company stock worth $97,386 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRBK. BidaskClub upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Republic First Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Republic First Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 135,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,118. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.68 million, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $24.17 million during the quarter.

Republic First Bancorp Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

