Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Has $41,000 Holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Adam D. George sold 258,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $4,159,016.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,016.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Giacobello sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $61,332.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,522,464 shares of company stock valued at $23,262,044. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GWPH. Oppenheimer upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $229.00 target price (up from $196.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.40.

Shares of GWPH stock opened at $171.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $196.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a negative net margin of 458.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1189.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

