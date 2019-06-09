Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,114 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 32.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 281.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $84.75 on Friday. Everbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $85.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 52.04% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 277,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $22,561,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 5,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $364,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,865 shares of company stock valued at $28,578,259 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Everbridge to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

