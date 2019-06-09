Rhumbline Advisers Sells 366 Shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 1,435.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 161,034 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PJT Partners by 3.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,442,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,284,000 after acquiring an additional 51,553 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in PJT Partners by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 87,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 24,311 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other news, Chairman Paul J. Taubman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,666,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PJT opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. PJT Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $61.18. The company has a market capitalization of $949.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.25.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $128.06 million during the quarter. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

