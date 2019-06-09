Richard L. Armitage Sells 4,000 Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Stock

Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $249,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MANT opened at $63.51 on Friday. Mantech International Corp has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $68.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Mantech International had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mantech International Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 3,436.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mantech International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Mantech International in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

