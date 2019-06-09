Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) Insider Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 5,471 Shares

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $92,514.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,500 shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $94,710.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,500 shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $93,830.00.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $21.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

