Robert Wares Purchases 30,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$16,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,308,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,726,356.18.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Robert Wares acquired 29,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$17,110.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$57,000.00.

On Monday, May 27th, Robert Wares acquired 30,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$18,910.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$30,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Robert Wares acquired 47,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$30,875.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Robert Wares acquired 25,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Robert Wares acquired 75,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$41,525.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$56,000.00.

On Friday, March 29th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$24,850.00.

Shares of CVE:OM remained flat at $C$0.61 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 98,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,466. Osisko Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.46 and a 12 month high of C$0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $83.14 million and a PE ratio of -16.05.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

