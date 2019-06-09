Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 3,230 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 79.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,011,000 after purchasing an additional 147,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,288,000 after purchasing an additional 138,007 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,103 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JAZZ. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $162.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.06.

JAZZ stock opened at $130.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $113.52 and a 1 year high of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $508.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/09/rockefeller-capital-management-l-p-buys-3230-shares-of-jazz-pharmaceuticals-plc-nasdaqjazz.html.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.