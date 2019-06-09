Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes $867,000 Position in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SKM opened at $24.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $28.56.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

