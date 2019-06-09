Royce & Associates LP Sells 43,523 Shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,523 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in SigmaTron International were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SigmaTron International by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SigmaTron International by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGMA stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 million, a P/E ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $68.85 million during the quarter.

SigmaTron International Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

