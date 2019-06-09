Rupaya (RUPX) Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. In the last week, Rupaya has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rupaya coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. Rupaya has a market capitalization of $36,323.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

42-coin (42) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,688.38 or 4.08534197 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000159 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00070013 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001101 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Rupaya

Rupaya (RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 47,791,998 coins and its circulating supply is 43,732,997 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

