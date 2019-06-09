Sandler O’Neill Initiates Coverage on Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Equities researchers at Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

Level One Bancorp stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.53. The company has a market cap of $186.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 187,662 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 34,482 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 404,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after buying an additional 25,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

