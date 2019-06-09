Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $451,000 Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 10.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 34.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 2.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,754,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 3.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 16.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $267.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.39. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.00 and a 12 month high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $207.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.88 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total value of $1,212,500.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,057,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.40.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

