Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.

SLB stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.39. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

In related news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,800,263.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $374,155.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

