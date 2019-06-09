Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Analysts expect Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) to announce $2.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.32 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year sales of $10.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.23 billion to $10.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $10.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seagate Technology.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 90.33%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 99,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $4,932,950.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Seagate Technology by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 302,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 89,387 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Seagate Technology by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,028 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Seagate Technology by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,391 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $2,917,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,513,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $753,044,000 after acquiring an additional 142,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

STX stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.56. 3,750,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.74%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.