SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seiko Epson Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales, marketing and servicing of information-related equipment, electronic devices, precision products and other products. The Information Equipment segment manufactures and offers computers and peripherals, including PCs, printers, scanners and projectors. The Electronic Devices and Precision Equipment segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of quartz devices, semiconductors, and displays, watches, plastic corrective lenses, and factory automation equipment. Seiko Epson Corporation has its head office in Suwa, Nagano. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEKEY opened at $7.57 on Friday. SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04.

About SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally. Its Printing Solutions segment provides inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers, and others.

