Semafo (OTCMKTS:SEMFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

Semafo (OTCMKTS:SEMFF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

OTCMKTS SEMFF traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 48,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,884. Semafo has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $3.61.

Get Semafo alerts:

About Semafo

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Semafo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semafo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.